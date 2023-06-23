BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local baseball league is looking forward to crowning a champion.

Beckley Babe Ruth will host the Babe Ruth state baseball championship for the fifteen-year-old division against Huntington Southeast. The series is a best of three series. Two games will be played on Saturday, July 1, 2023 with the rubber match on Sunday, July 2, if needed.

“It’s been a journey. It’s been a lot of promise and a lot of kids getting involved; we’re averaging eighty five, eighty six kids a year” Doug Leeber President of Beckley Babe Ruth

The gates to the park will reportedly open at 11a.m. on gameday. The games start at noon on Saturday, July 1, 2023.