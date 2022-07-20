BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Beckley today, July 20, 2022, for a workspace dedicated entirely to remote workers.

The event welcomed five remote workers into the space at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

The remote workspace was created for several reasons, one of which was to try to attract new talent to Raleigh County.

Michelle Rotellini, president of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce says events like the one today are important for those in the community.

“Remote workers are just one other strategy to help grow our great city so that we can sustain all the great services that are here.” Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

The space is made to provide a place for remote workers to interact with other workers. Rotellini says the space gives workers a space they would not have while working from home every day.