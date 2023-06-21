BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man reportedly died after he suffered a gunshot wound in the Beckley area on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

According to detectives with Beckley P.D., a 21-year-old man from Beckley was taken to Raleigh General Hospital after the suffered a gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to Charleston for further treatment where he later died.

The name of the victim and possible location of where the victim suffered the gunshot wound has not been released at this time. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates.