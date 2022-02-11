BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Michael Bryant, 62, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun crimes.

According to court documents, Bryant admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover officer on three separate occasions in March 2021. The drugs were allegedly sold from Bryant’s home on Hunt Street in Beckley.

According to the law enforcement, Bryant also sold the undercover officer a loaded 12 gauge shotgun. Law enforcement received a search warrant for Bryant’s home on October 21, 2021 and found more fentanyl, a 22 caliber pistol and rounds of 9mm and 22 caliber ammunition.

Bryant admitted to knowing he was not legally allowed to possess a firearm as a result of his two prior felony convictions.

Bryant pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 19, 2022.