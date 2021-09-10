Beckley man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Beckley will spend the next three decades in prison for attempted production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Douglas Humphrey, 33, of Beckley, admitted he had talked to an underage girl on Snapchat back in August 2020. Humphrey also admitted to police that he had asked the minor to send him explicit content and to meet him in person. Humphrey was arrested on August 26, 2020 when he arrived at the decided location to meet the underage girl.

During the sentencing, the Court said Humphrey had caused “astounding” harm and is a “sexual predator of a serial nature.” In addition to his prison sentence, Humphrey must spend the rest of his life on supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence