BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids in Raleigh County will have the chance to learn what it is like to be a police officer.

Applications are now open for the Junior Police Academy. The week-long training will take place in June. The first session will be held June 6-10, 2022 and the second session June 13-17, 2022.

Kids will learn self-defense and CPR while getting a closer look at a day in the life for local law enforcement.

Applications are available online.