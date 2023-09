BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On September 28, 2023, the Beckley Police Department announced the retirement of one of their K9 officers, K9 Gabo.

The Beckley Police Department announced that K9 Gabo would be retiring because of health issues, and that he will spend the rest of his life with his handler, PFC Birchfield.

Courtesy: Beckley Police Department

K9 Gabo served Beckley citizens since February 2018, and has been a great asset to the department. Members of the Beckley Police Department thank Gabo for his hard work.