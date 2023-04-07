BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating fifteen-year-old Hayden Martin.

Martin reportedly is an autistic teen who ran away from a caretaker this morning, April 7, 2023 at 9:10 A.M., while at the Shell Station located at 2005 Harper Road.

Officers from the Beckley Police Department and Deputies from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area and used the K9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office and were still unable to locate him.

Martin was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with purple and white lettering, black pants, black and white Converse shoes and a black toboggan.

If anyone has any information on his location or with a possible sighting, they are urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.