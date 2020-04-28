Beckley Police searching for suspect in string of thefts

Raleigh County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Beckley Police Department need help locating a man they believe stole from a local drug store. The information was released on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The man seen in the pictures is wanted for repeated thefts at the Walgreens at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Harper Road.

If you have any information about his identity or location, contact the Ptl. England at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of WV.

Click Here for
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News