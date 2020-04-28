Beckley Police searching for suspect in string of thefts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Beckley Police Department need help locating a man they believe stole from a local drug store. The information was released on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The man seen in the pictures is wanted for repeated thefts at the Walgreens at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Harper Road.

If you have any information about his identity or location, contact the Ptl. England at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of WV.