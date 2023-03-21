BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, March 30 at 5 P.M., Beckley VA Medical Center will be hosting an in-person Women Veterans Town Hall on in the facility’s Auditorium.

All Women Veterans are encouraged to attend and participate. The Women’s Health Program will give a facility update. The floor will be open for women Veterans to ask any questions or address concerns they may have.

This is the first in-person town hall for women since COVID-19, and masks are required. Masks will also be provided. To enter the facility, go through the white screening tent.