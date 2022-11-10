BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, reports today, November 10, 2022 the Beckley’s America Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed.

The parade, scheduled for tomorrow, November 11, 2022, has been delayed due to the potential weather the area may experience. The Veterans Day parade will now be combined with the Christmas Day Parade on December 3, 2022.

Any military vehicles or other entries who would like to display their planned entries on Friday are welcome to park in the Word Park parking lot from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm or they can save their entry to ride in the combined Veterans and Christmas Parade on December 3 at 11 am.

The American Legion and parade committee still plan to host a free Veterans Day luncheon at the WVU Tech Administration Building located at 410 Neville Street. The WVU Tech Culinary School is preparing 100 box lunches for veterans and their spouse or care giver.

For more Info, contact: Bill Miller, 304-573-4902; or Ellis Vest, American Legion, 304-222-9052; or Lisa Strader, Visit Southern WV, 304-252-2244; or Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events, 304-256-1776.