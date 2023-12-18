BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overnight wind chills expected to hit the teens, warming centers are opening their doors.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Beckley Warming Center will open at 8p.m. and will remain open until 7a.m. Tuesday morning, December 19. The Beckley Warming Center will be open at 217 South Heber St in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church.

In addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive. The Emergency Housing Center provides shelter, meals and emergency case management.

All who need a warm, safe place to shelter overnight are welcome.