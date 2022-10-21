BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pled guilty to possessing over 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home in Beckley. Vass further admitted to selling approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at her home on March 27, 2022.

On April 5, 2022, law enforcement officers searched Vass’ home and found quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as a Ruger LC 9mm pistol, a Lorcin L22 .22-caliber pistol and $827. Vass admitted to telling the officers that she had been selling approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine every four days and approximately 7 grams of fentanyl per week from December 2021 until her arrest on April 5, 2022.

Vass is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison with at least four years of supervised release. She also faces a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.