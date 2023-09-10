BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley hosted a parade Saturday for the 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival dedicated to children.

Beckley’s 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival included a parade starting at Park Middle School Saturday.

Folks from all over the city joined in to support the parade. Even Ronald McDonald himself came to support the kids.

Mr. McDonald talked about what he loves about this event.

“It’s all about the kids! Want kids to have a good time and enjoy the festival here. And, you know, that’s what I liked as a kid, always getting to go to big festivals like this, get to watch an awesome parade, and there are fun things to do, see all kinds of things, meet people. It’s great! I love it, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.” Ronald McDonald, Chief Happiness Officer

Families can check out all kinds of things like hamster races and even a pet pageant before it’s all over on September 11th, 2023.