BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 4:50 P.M., a brush fire started on Burmeister Avenue in the Raleigh Hill area, across from 2 Brothers Collision.

Beckley Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and the Division of Forestry responded to the scene.

There are currently no injuries reported and no road closures reported.

