BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One Raleigh County Teacher received a special award for his work in the classroom.

Cresent Elementary School PE teacher Cam Shannon was announced as the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for Raleigh County Schools. Shannon said while getting the award is great, that is not what teaching is all about or why he does this job.

“It is very humbling. I don’t view this as coming to a job everyday, it more so is just a lifestyle. I don’t feel like I am going to work. I really love what I do. I love this school. I love the co-workers. I love our boss Ms. Lewis. I love everything about this school,” Cam Shannon, 2021-2022 Raleigh County Teacher of the Year

Shannon added one of the best parts about working with such young kids is the memories he makes with them and the laughs they give him.