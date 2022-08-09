FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — Earlier in the morning today, August 9, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the death of one driver after they collided into a loaded coal truck on Bolt Road.

Approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Susan Flint of North Miami Beach was driving west on WV Rt. 99 along Bolt Road in Fairdale, WV and crossed the double lines causing the car to drive into the path of a loaded coal truck. The vehicles collided causing Flint’s car to move to the side of the roadway and the coal truck off the edge into a wooded area, narrowly avoiding a power utility pole and a fire hydrant.

After the crash, both drivers were trapped in their vehicles due to the damage done and when Jan-Care EMS and Raleigh County police officials arrived on scene Flint was pronounced dead. The coal truck driver was successfully removed from the car and sent to Raleigh General Hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release at

this time.