GLEN MORGAN, WV (WVNS) – A car fire was reported on Sullivan Road earlier today.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a car caught fire on Sullivan Road near Glen Morgan. First responders are on the scene, and include Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Coal City Fire Department.

No injuries or road closures have been reported as a result of the accident yet.

This story is still developing, stick with 59News as we continue to bring updates to the story.