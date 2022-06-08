DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Drivers in the Daniels area are being advised to take caution passing through the area due to a car accident.

Raleigh County Dispatch has confirmed that a two car accident occurred around 4p.m. today, June, 8, 2022 in Daniels.

At the intersection of Ritter Dr. and C & O Dam Rd, two vehicles are reported to have caused an accident. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., Beaver F.D. and BEST EMS are on scene and have confirmed no reported injures have occurred.

Traffic at this time is reported to be able to flow as normal through the area.