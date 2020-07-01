City of Beckley reminding residents of fireworks ordinance

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fourth of July is not too far away, and officials with the City of Beckley are reminding people of the fireworks ordinance. Residents are asked to be considerate of their neighbors when lighting fireworks during the holiday weekend.

Residents can start lighting fireworks at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, but they must finish at 11 p.m. On December 31, residents can light fireworks at 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. January 1.

A person may request permission from the chief of police to use fireworks for a special event or occasion at other days and times. The chief of police will consult with the chief of the fire department, to approve the request.

Officials wants to remind people to not set off fireworks in city parks and to be careful and respectful. According to the ordinance section 7-17 “The term used in this article, including ‘fireworks’ and ‘consumer fireworks’ shall have the same meaning as defined in West Virginia Code § 29-3E-2. The term fireworks or consumer fireworks shall not include sparkling devices, novelties, toy caps, or model rockets.”

Here are some key points in the ordinance (sec. 7-17)

Must be 18 years or older or shall be under the direct supervision of his or her parents, guardian

Be financially responsible for cleanup costs/damage resulting from the use of fireworks

Not use fireworks with 100 feet of any building or structure unless permission of the owner of the building or structure

Use fireworks in a manner designed to ensure that fireworks do not travel through, come in contact with, discharge, or explode onto any public street, highway, sidewalk, or in or upon any building, or at or near any person, or within 500 feet of any location posing a special fire danger, such as a gas station, chemical storage area or other similar location

The Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented by a professional fireworks company -Pyrotecnico on July 4th at 9:30 pm in the area of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and Beckley Little League. Thanks to Fireworks Sponsors: Dr. Ayne Amjad / Bee Better, Chick-fil-a, Faith Community Church, Appalachian Power, City National Bank, Little General Stores, Beckley ARH, Jim Wills and the City of Beckley. Please remember to social distance while enjoying the show.

