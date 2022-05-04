ROCK CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, dispatchers in Raleigh County confirmed a coal truck turned over in Rock Creek, WV. It happened along the 5900 block of Coal River Road. That is near the intersection with Mount View Bottom Road.

The contents of the truck spilled onto the roadway. There are also power lines reported to be down in the area. Authorities are on scene and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is closed until further notice. Travelers are advised to find alternate routes to their destinations.

