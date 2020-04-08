Community leaders answer questions about CARES Act

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce paired up with representatives from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Compliance for Tele-Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said it was a platform to answer questions about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act that was passed on Friday, March 27, 2020.

“A lot of business owners and employers, self proprieters did not understand what that act meant to them because everyone’s situation varies so much,” Rotellini said.

Rotellini said this tele-town hall served as a way to provide better information and resources to local business owners. Rotellini said small, local businesses plays a huge role in our lives.

“It’s going to be difficult. A lot of small businesses are faced with cutting losses and closing down, and we want to help them and give them the resources to be able to open back up, because really, small businesses are the fabric of America,” Rotellini said.

Rotellini said she hopes to help make this tele-town hall a regular thing during the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic to help all businesses.