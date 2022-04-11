SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–The beginning phase of construction is underway at Shady Spring Elementary School in Raleigh County.

Currently, the parent drop-off is being worked on. The goal is to lessen the traffic on the highway when parents drop off and pick up their kids from school. The renovation will also include new classrooms, a new gym, an art room, and a stem lab as well.



Raleigh County Schools Superintendent, David Price said this is a great upgrade to the school as it continues to grow.

“Enrollment of the school outgrew the building itself over the years,” said Price. “So we want to make sure we get that taken care of while we can.”



Price said he expects construction to take as long as two years to fully complete.