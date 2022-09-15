COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son’s property.

Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced. After her ex-husband passed away the property was handed down to her son. On September eighth the house on the property was destroyed by fire and the State Fire Marshall is conducting an investigation offering five thousand dollars for the people responsible. The property owners are offering an additional two thousand as well.

“Sad, angry. It’s just, awful.” Tammy Redden

If you have any information on this fire you’re urged to call the State Fire Marshall at 1-800-233-FIRE.