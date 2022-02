MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — On January 31, 2022 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a dead body on Rt. 61 between Piney View and Mt. Hope.

The identity of the deceased has not been released to allow for the family to be notified.

Detectives are still actively investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crimestoppers.