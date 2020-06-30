Deputies searching for suspect in grand larceny investigation

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department need help identifying a suspect in a grand larceny investigation. According to a release, a woman entered the Rural King at the Crossroads Mall on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Investigators believe she took numerous items from the store, including tools that valued more than $1,000. She then hid the merchandise and removed it from the store without paying for them.

Deputies believe she placed the items in a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, and left the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Jason L. Redden at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (304) 255‐9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255‐STOP.

LATEST POSTS: