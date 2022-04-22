SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The community of Shady Spring is coming together to help a 12-year-old and his family in need.

There will be a Spaghetti dinner held Saturday from 4:30 to 9:30 PM in the Shady Spring High School Cafeteria. Proceeds will benefit the family of Christian Martin, a 12-year-old battling leukemia, and his family for doctor bills and traveling expenses. Chad Ritchie, organizer of the event says there have been many businesses stepping up to donate supplies.

“They’re such a great family. They’ve been involved in our community for years and years. They’re the first ones to step up when anyone needs something.” Chad Ritchie, organizer for the event

Ritchie says there will also be prizes given away in a raffle and silent auction during the event.