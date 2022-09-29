BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 29, 2022, Beckley VAMC reports they are offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for enrolled Veterans.

Monday, October 17 through November 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vaccines will be administered from the medical trailer in the back lot. There is a choice of flu vaccines: Quadrivalent, Preservative-free (Afluria) for all Veterans, or Quadrivalent, Adjuvanted (Fluad) for those at least 65 years old.

Beckley VAMC asks participants to wear a mask, wear a short sleeve shirt, and have their identification ready. No registration for an appointment is required.