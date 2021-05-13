Drug bust in Raleigh County puts a dozen in jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A drug bust in Raleigh County where 19 warrants have been issued has been updated, with 12 people being arrested.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney says all 12 people were arrested for either Possession with Intent to Deliver fentanyl, or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The bust was a joint effort by the West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Natural Resources.

Agencies involved are still looking to arrest seven more people in connection with this bust.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the situation.