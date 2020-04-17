Florists remain closed during COVID-19, still provide arrangements for funerals

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Businesses all over the community are closed due to COVID-19 including local florists.

This time of year would have been a very busy time for local florists, but Flowers by Nancy in Beckley is keeping with CDC guidelines and remaining closed. However, Nancy and her husband still provide flowers for funeral services.

Nancy says they would love to open, but they will continue to protect themselves and their customers during Governor Jim Justice’s stay at home order.

“We have had lots of calls, I mean, we get calls daily asking ‘Could you go to a home, could you go to a hospital,’ which really it’s for our protection and the recipient because you just don’t know how easily it spreads,” Nancy said.

She said with Mother’s Day and Memorial Day coming up next month, they’re hoping they can re-open to provide flowers for those holidays, but will continue to follow orders from Governor Justice.