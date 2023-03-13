BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, a free testing and vaccination clinic will be available at Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. Testing and vaccinations will on a first come, first serve basis from 12p.m. to 4:30p.m.

All testing and vaccinations are free for anyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.