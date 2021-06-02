Fridays in the Park concert series returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The end of the work week got a bit more entertaining in Raleigh County.

Beckley’s 13th annual Fridays in the Park series begins Friday, June 4, 2021. The weekly concert series takes place at Word Park on Neville Street. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., people have the chance to listen to live music and grab lunch from local vendors.

“Coming out and eating outside and just celebrating our local talent, we have so much talent to showcase and this is just another opportunity to do so,” said Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley events.

Opening day features performances from two gospel singers, Mia Bailey at 11:30 a.m., and Rick Lilly at 12:30 p.m.