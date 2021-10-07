Gas prices up nearly two cents a gallon nationally

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Gas prices are rising across the mountain state and across the country. The national average currently sits at about $3.24. Prices are sitting at $73 a barrel, which is affecting what you pay at the pump

This, all due to continued global economic unrest and supply chain problems because of the pandemic. According to AAA, this is unusual for this time of year.

“This time of the year, we normally start to see gas prices tick downward because people are done with their summer travel,” Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager with AAA Bluegrass said. “Once Labor Day has passed, and we see demand start to go down. So, this is the time of year we usually can enjoy our gas prices going down. Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re seeing at the pump today.”

Weaver Hawkins added that it doesn’t seem to be affecting people’s travel plans. World leaders are meeting early next week and pending those meetings, prices could fall.