Get out and about on National Trails Day

Saturday, June 1, is National Trails Day. Members of Active Southern West Virginia made it possible for people to get up and adventure. They have hikes set up all day, including along the Piney Creek Gorge. Everyone can meet at the YMCA soccer fields at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday to go hike the gorge together.

Volunteer Director Erin Reid said they hope people take advantage of meeting others and seeing the beautiful views in Southern West Virginia.

“Social, physical on the trails and the beauty that we have in the area. There’s the need to preserve our trail systems, not just ourselves but for future generations,” Reid said.

Visit https://activeswv.org/ or call (304)-254-8488 to get more information on the many activities Active Southern West Virginia offers through the month of June.