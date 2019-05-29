Get out and about on National Trails Day

Raleigh County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TRAILS DAY_1559162685863.png.jpg

Saturday, June 1, is National Trails Day. Members of Active Southern West Virginia made it possible for people to get up and adventure. They have hikes set up all day, including along the Piney Creek Gorge. Everyone can meet at the YMCA soccer fields at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday to go hike the gorge together.

Volunteer Director Erin Reid said they hope people take advantage of meeting others and seeing the beautiful views in Southern West Virginia. 

“Social, physical on the trails and the beauty that we have in the area. There’s the need to preserve our trail systems, not just ourselves but for future generations,” Reid said.

Visit https://activeswv.org/ or call (304)-254-8488 to get more information on the many activities Active Southern West Virginia offers through the month of June. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Longtime Tazewell County public servant honored in special ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime Tazewell County public servant honored in special ceremony"

Tazewell County School Board honors James Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell County School Board honors James Jones"

Lewisburg hosting annual holiday parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg hosting annual holiday parade"

McDowell County preparing for Christmas parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County preparing for Christmas parade"

Princeton Police selling K9 Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Police selling K9 Heroes"

Local woman pushes for new aquatic center after AquaTherapy helps her disability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local woman pushes for new aquatic center after AquaTherapy helps her disability"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News