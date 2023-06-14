DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Mountain State board game publisher Lonely Hero Games is partnering with the Resort at Glade Springs to bring a weekend getaway event for locals and out-of-town guests.

The Resort at Glade Springs has partnered with WV board game publisher Lonely Hero Games to create the Glade Gaming Getaway. From October 27-29, 2023, guests can enjoy an immersive weekend of unique experiences. The weekend will feature a fantasy murder mystery dinner, a vendor hall, Halloween party with live music, board game and trading card game events, as well as resort activities such as escape rooms, laser tag and bowling.

“As we’ve become more and more involved in the board game industry, we’ve realized

there is a significant population of enthusiastic gamers who seek out events such as this

throughout the year. When we look at larger gaming conventions and the economic impact

they’re having on their host cities, we know we have an opportunity to do our small part to

positively impact the home we love by bringing new people to our region with an event they will

look forward to on an annual basis.” Jared Kaplan, co-founder of Lonely Hero Games.

To ensure both gaming and non-gaming attendees have a weekend of fun, Glade

Gaming Getaway will also feature trivia, live entertainment, a pop culture art show that

showcases the talent of local artists, and a vendor hall. Additionally, anyone who attends the

event will have access to resort activities such as escape rooms, laser tag, and bowling.