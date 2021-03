BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A very popular food chain will open its doors again to the public. Now, workers are needed for the Golden Corral in Beckley.

The restaurant shut down in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The first round of interviews are set for Wednesday, March 31st through Saturday, April 3rd from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

An opening date for the restaurant is not set yet.