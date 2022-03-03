BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – A two car wreck caused Harper Road to be temporarily shut down.

The crash occurred earlier today, March 3, 2022. It involved two cars and was located on the 1700 block of Harper Road. The section of Harper Road at the 1700 block across from Raleigh General was shut down as a result.

Beckley Police, Beckley Fire Department, and Ambulances are on the scene. No injuries have been reported yet.

The situation is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.