BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team is hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley this Thursday.

On Thursday, October 20th the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No insurance is required to receive testing or vaccinations. Booster Shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing will also be available.