BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to storms earlier today, Monday, July, 18, 2022, multiple areas are dealing with the aftermath.

We’ve had a few reports of damage as a result of storms, all of which are in Raleigh County. Some of these reports include:

Trees down on Lynwinn Road in Coal City

High water in the Maple Fork area of Bradley

Trees down near the intersection of Midway Road and Blue Room Road near Midway.

Drivers and other commuters should use extreme caution and find an alternate route.

Reports have been coming in of a possible tornado in the Coal City area as a result of the damage. Though damage was reported, the determination of the storm being deemed a tornado will ultimately come from surveys conducted by the National Weather Service out of Charleston. We’ll keep you updated on whether they plan to conduct surveys.

