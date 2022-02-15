From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education.

They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#50. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $34,740

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#49. Highway maintenance workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $34,880

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.

#48. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $35,020

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#47. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $35,080

– #389 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#46. Surgical technologists

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $35,430

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,510

– Employment: 107,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons’ assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.

#45. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $35,960

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Employment: 620,110

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#44. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $36,350

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Employment: 727,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#43. Recreation workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $36,950

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#42. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,240

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Employment: 891,540

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#41. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,450

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Employment: 1,443,940

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#40. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,560

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#39. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,730

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#38. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,800

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#37. Maintenance workers, machinery

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,620

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#36. Helpers–extraction workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,870

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,150

– Employment: 12,740

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Help extraction craft workers, such as earth drillers, blasters and explosives workers, derrick operators, and mining machine operators, by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying equipment or cleaning work area.

#35. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,680

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#34. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,700

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#33. Computer user support specialists

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,910

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#32. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $41,480

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#31. Carpenters

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,250

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#30. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,300

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment, or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service, or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone, or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

#29. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,450

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#28. Correctional officers and jailers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,560

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

#27. Industrial machinery mechanics

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,860

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#26. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate work activities of cleaning personnel in hotels, hospitals, offices, and other establishments.

#25. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,310

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

#24. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,330

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#23. Machinists

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,610

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#22. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,130

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#21. Automotive body and related repairers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,360

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#20. Advertising sales agents

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,990

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#19. Insurance sales agents

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,100

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#18. Electricians

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,260

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#17. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,340

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#16. Postal service clerks

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,070

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#15. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,660

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#14. Food service managers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,880

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,080

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#12. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,100

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#11. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,400

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– Employment: 195,580

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Job description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs, or gutters; patch voids; and use saws to cut expansion joints.

#10. Postal service mail carriers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,050

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#9. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,220

– Employment: 370,910

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.

#8. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,680

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#7. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,630

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#6. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,960

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#5. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,580

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#4. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $58,790

– #324 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#3. Chefs and head cooks

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $58,800

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#2. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $60,280

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#1. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Beckley, WV

– Annual mean salary: $73,950

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.