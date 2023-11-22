BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An event at the Raleigh County Convention Center is coming back for the fourth time where everyone can get into the Christmas spirit!

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., come to the Ho Ho Ho Santa’s Coming to Town Small Business and Craft Show where there will be up to 70 vendors selling their items, which is anything from makeup to jewelry, to flowers to baked goods. There will also be an opportunity to have pictures with Santa Claus, face painting, a gospel singer, and a DJ. The Armory will also have an open concession stand as well.

This event is also very beneficial and helpful to the community. Belinda Watkins, the Host for the Ho Ho Ho Santa’s Coming to Town event said, “Well, there’s so many little businesses that, they’re striving to exist. I guess that’s what you would say. And so this is allowing the vendors themselves to let the community know that there are small businesses out there and they, they do their businesses to support their self. And this is our way of trying to give them a chance to come in to where the public will be able to come in and see just exactly what they do.”

This event is free to the public. For more information, please visit the Ho Ho Ho Santa’s Coming to Town Facebook page, or visit the Raleigh County Convention Center website.