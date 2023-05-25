BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospice facility received high praise from the people they serve recently.

The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid services announced Hospice of Southern West Virginia was a 5-Star rated facility.

The rating comes from surveys completed by the families of the patients that the hospice serves. Those surveys are then compiled to determine the rankings. Hospice of Southern West Virginia Public Relations Director Angel Blankenship says they are proud of the work they do for patients and their families.

“Our goal is to always provide quality care to all of our patients and their families. We really strive to live by our motto, which is a special kind of caring, and this rating just goes to prove that we are doing our jobs and we are living up to that model,” said Angel Blankenship, the Public Relations Director for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

To view the scores Hospice of Southern West Virginia received visit, https://www.medicare.gov/.