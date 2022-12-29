BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As areas get declared to be in a boil water advisory, it is vital to make sure you are taking the proper steps to properly boil your water for use.

According to the CDC, boiled tap water is used for brushing teeth, drinking, and cooking food.

Officials recommend boiling tap water, even if it’s filtered, for one minute on a rolling boil.

After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator until the water has been deemed safe to consume.

The CDC recommends to filter your contaminated water with a clean cloth, paper towel, or coffee filter if the water is cloudy prior to putting in a pot to boil.

If boiling is not possible, you can make small quantities of water safer to drink by using a chemical disinfectant, such as unscented household chlorine bleach, iodine, or chlorine dioxide tablets.

Disinfectants can kill most harmful or disease-causing viruses and bacteria, but most disinfectants are not as effective as boiling for killing more resistant germs, according to the CDC.