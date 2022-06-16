UPDATE: June, 16, 2022, 3:19 PM: BRAGG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of I-64 at mile marker 134 are back open after an earlier vehicle fire.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious while driving through the area.

BRAGG, WV (WVNS) — According to Southern WV 511, both westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 134 are currently closed due to a vehicle fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are asked to travel through the area cautiously and to expect delays.

