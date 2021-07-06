Identity released of victim from fatal motorcycle accident in Raleigh County

Raleigh County

AMIGO, WV (WVNS) — The identity has been released of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in Raleigh County on Monday, July 5.

On Monday, at 7:28 p.m., Trooper S. A. Wickline was called to a motorcycle accident on Route 16, in Amigo, WV. Troopers say Donald Blankenship, 63, of Stephenson, West Virginia had lost control and crashed his Kawasaki motorcycle. Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the accident. Trooper Wickline was helped by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Rhodell Voluntary Fire Department.

