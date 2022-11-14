BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley reported an inmate was missing from the satellite camp near the Institution.

At approximately 10 p.m. inmate Kevin Davis, 32, was reported missing from the satellite camp, a minimum security facility, adjacent to the FCI. Davis is a white male with brown hair, green eyes, 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Davis was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 27-month sentence for

Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (304) 347-5136.

