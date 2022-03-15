BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports regarding a jury duty scam currently in the Raleigh County area.

This scam is one of many that is becoming common nationwide. This scam usually involves someone calling, identifying themselves as a local deputy sheriff, and demanding payment as a fine for missing jury duty.

Often, the scammers will use an internet utility to make it appear that the call is coming from the local sheriff’s office. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office never collects money for fines, or for any other purposes. If you receive one of these calls, hang up and do not give any personal information or money.