SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — Summer will be arriving soon and that means more outdoor fun and events!

Lake Stephens is already getting geared up for its summer events and fun. The following are the opening dates:

May 1st – Campgrounds

May 1st – Marina (winter launch at the dam will close)

May 1st – Shelters

May 27th – Beach, Aqua Park & Splash Pad (11am-6pm) We have started taking reservations for private after hour rentals.

The Pavilion Events Center and cabins are open all year round!