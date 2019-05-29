LifePoint Health, Raleigh General Hospital makes donation to Fraternal Order of Police

Raleigh General Hospital made a generous donation to an organization that supports law enforcement.

LifePoint Health, of which Raleigh General Hospital is part, celebrates its 20th anniversary this month and wanted to find a meaningful way to extend the celebration to the community. The hospital decided to make a $2,000 donation to a community organization in honor of this special company milestone.

The chosen organization is the Fraternal Order of Police. Officials with Raleigh General and LifePoint Health presented the check to Bill Anderson of the Fraternal Order of Police this afternoon.