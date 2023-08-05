BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The buzzing sound of tattoo guns filled the inside of the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center where the Coal Fields Tattoo Convention was in full swing.

From art showings to live tattooing, there is more than enough to experience while at this convention. The host and MC for the convention, Tobe “Tattoo” Drew, stated there’s so much to see and do during your visit- including the addition of several local businesses being represented.

“You’ve got everything from live tattooing by the people you’ve seen on tv, like Ink Masters and Miami Ink, and things like that. They’re right here doing tattoos, but at the same time you’ve got amazing arts, crafts, different clothing dealers. And then you’ve got side shows as well.” Tobe “Tattoo” Drew, Host and MC for the Coal Fields Tattoo Convention

As the tattoo convention goes on through the weekend, it gives the community a chance to see local businesses and maybe even get a tattoo from some master artists.

The Coalfields Tattoo convention was open on Saturday August, 5, 2023 until 10 p.m., and continues throughout the rest of the weekend- so don’t be afraid to go out and get some ink while you still can!